Personal Finance
Budget 2020: dividend distribution tax shifted to individuals from companies
Updated : February 01, 2020 02:09 PM IST
Currently, DDT is at 15 percent on the gross amount of dividend and the effective rate of DDT is 17.65 percent, excluding surcharge and cess.
DDT is a tax that is applicable on income from dividend given to shareholders by a company or corporation.
Clamour for the abolition of DDT was growing among the stakeholders and financial analysts were advocating for a cut.