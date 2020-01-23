Budget 2020: Market expects rollback of capital gains tax on long-term assets, finds KPMG survey
Updated : January 23, 2020 05:41 PM IST
KPMG survey finds the common man expect a much higher income tax slab.
They also expect the 80C limit of Rs 1,50,000 to go up to Rs 2,50,000, said Hitesh Gajaria of KPMG India
More than 75 percent of the people, who were surveyed, expect Sitharaman will give individual taxpayers some form of relief.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more