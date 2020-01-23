Budget 2020: Market expects rollback of capital gains tax on long-term assets, finds KPMG survey

Just a few days to go before the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tough task of matching the expectations of various sectors and the common man at hand.

Hitesh Gajaria, co-head of tax at KPMG India, on Thursday told CNBC-TV18 after having given mega tax cuts for corporates, the common people are certainly much more hopeful that this time the finance minister will do at least something for them.

However, the expectations are so many that no one knows within fiscal constraints what the finance minister will actually do, he said.

"For example, first of all the expectation that the basic threshold limit from Rs 2,50,000 will move to Rs 5,00,000. The expectation is that the top slab will start kicking only after a much higher income slab."

The expectation is that the top slab will start kicking only after a much higher income slab. "The expectation of broadening of the tax slab so that the effective tax on the common man is low. Then the 80C limit of Rs 1,50,000 at least to go upto Rs 2,50,000 now."

They also expect the 80C limit of Rs 1,50,000 to go up to Rs 2,50,000, Gajaria added.

Gajaria said, according to KPMG survey, market clearly expects rollback of capital gains on long-term assets.

There are various other small allowances such as education allowance, medial allowance, among others. More than 75 percent of the people, who were surveyed, expect Sitharaman will give individual taxpayers some form of relief.

"What the market is saying is that we have securities transaction tax which is anyway taking away a bulk of tax whether there is profit or there is loss, that should be continued."

"Interestingly our survey does not expect the securities transaction tax to be rolled back but more than half of the people in our survey do want the old regime of capital gains tax exemption on long term gains to be brought back, that is the expectation."

On corporate taxation he said: "One important fact you have to understand is that on March 31 2020, some significant tax sops to corporates are going to end because of the sunset clauses coming into play."

"For example, the weighted deduction on research and development which corporates are getting, these are the benefit of special economic zones, the tax holidays which corporates are getting."