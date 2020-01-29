Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Economy

Budget 2020: Income tax changes made in last five budgets

Updated : January 29, 2020 04:17 PM IST

From tax experts to general public, all eyes remain on Budget announcements for any signs of changes in the policy.
In full-year Budget 2019, no changes were made in the income tax slab.
In February 2019, interim Budget was presented by then finance minister Piyush Goyal.
Budget 2020: Income tax changes made in last five budgets
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement