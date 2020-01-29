Budget 2020: Income tax changes made in last five budgets

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1, 2020. This will be the second Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in its second term. From experts to the general public, all eyes remain on Budget announcements for any signs of changes in the policy.

Also read: From LTA for foreign travels to HRA benefits, personal finance sector demands more from Budget 2020)

Here's a quick recap of the major income tax changes that were introduced by the government in the last five Budgets.

2019 (Final Budget)

In July 2019, Sitharaman presented the full-year Budget. No changes were made in the income tax slab and rates in this Budget. However, the government made changes to income tax rules in the National Pension System (NPS). The FM increased the income tax exemption limit on withdrawal from NPS and announced some additional income tax benefits for employees who contribute towards the scheme. The exemption limit on withdrawal from NPS was hiked to 60 percent.

2019 (Interim Budget)

In February 2019, the interim Budget was presented by then finance minister Piyush Goyal as it was an election year. The interim Budget 2019 introduced various sops for the salaried taxpayers.

Taxpayers with net taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh were exempt from paying taxes. Additionally, the amount under standard deduction was hiked from Rs 50,000 to Rs 40,000. The threshold limit for deduction of tax from interest (other than interest from securities) payable by a banking company/co-operative bank/post office was increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000. The interim budget 2019 also removed the notional tax on second self-occupied properties, according to a report of Taxmann - a tax advisory firm.

2018

Budget 2018 was presented by then finance minister, the late Arun Jaitley. This Budget announced a standard deduction of up to Rs 40,000 for the salaried taxpayers. However, it removed the transport allowance of Rs 19,200 and medical reimbursement of Rs 15,000. Long term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh were said to be taxed at the rate of 10 percent without allowing the benefit of any indexation, according to Taxmann.

2017

Budget 2017 was presented by then finance minister, the late Arun Jaitley. In the Budget 2017 proposal, he announced a surcharge of 10 percent on individuals having income between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Tax rates for the lowest slab of Rs 2,50,000 to Rs 5,00,000 were lowered from 10 percent to 5 percent. Section 71 was proposed to be amended to restrict the set-off of loss under the head ‘Income from house property’, in any assessment year against any other income, up to Rs 2,00,000.

2016