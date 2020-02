Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed new tax regime while presenting the Union Budget 2020. Under the proposed income tax slabs, which will be optional, individuals will not be entitled to exemption/deductions including under Section 80C and 80D, LTC, housing rent allowance, deduction for entertainment allowance, professional tax, and interest on self occupied/vacant property. Surcharge and cess will continue to be levied at the existing rates.

Here's a difference in tax under old and new regime on same levels of taxable income for individuals below 60 years of age:

According to the current rule, if an individual earns Rs 15 lakh, he/she can claim deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C, Rs 25,000 under Section 80D, Rs 10,000 under 80TTA and 2 lakh under Section 24.

The total taxable income post deductions come to Rs 11,15,000. Adding the tax at 30 percent and cess at 4 percent, the total tax comes to Rs 1,52,880.

According to the new regime