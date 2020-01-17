Economy
Budget 2020: HDFC Bank report predicts cut in personal income tax slabs, fiscal deficit at 3.5-3.6%
Updated : January 17, 2020 05:01 PM IST
The government might attempt to increase the amount of cash transfer through PM Kisan or PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, said a HDFC Bank report.
The government is expected to project a real GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent and inflation at 4 percent, said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank.
The big bets for funding will remain on disinvestment, including asset monetisation, the report said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more