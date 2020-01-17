#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Budget 2020: HDFC Bank report predicts cut in personal income tax slabs, fiscal deficit at 3.5-3.6%

Updated : January 17, 2020 05:01 PM IST

The government might attempt to increase the amount of cash transfer  through PM Kisan or PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, said a HDFC Bank report.
The government is expected to project a real GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent and inflation at 4 percent, said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank.
The big bets for funding will remain on disinvestment, including asset monetisation, the report said.
