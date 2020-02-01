Economy Budget 2020: Going back to old ways, dividends now taxed in the hands of shareholders Updated : February 01, 2020 06:03 PM IST Budget 2020: DDT is levied on post-tax income of the company i.e. after the company has already paid corporate tax on its profits. Budget 2020: DDT is not available as a credit to the shareholder since it is the tax obligation of the distributing company and not the shareholder. Budget 2020: The burden of payment of tax on dividends has been shifted back to the shareholders and the distributing company would no longer be required to pay DDT.