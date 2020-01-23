Budget 2020: From LTA for foreign travels to HRA benefits, personal finance sector demands more
Updated : January 23, 2020 04:38 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year Budget for 2020-21 on February 1, 2020.
In 2019, the government had slashed the corporate tax rates without making any change in the personal tax rate.
The exemptions under Sections 54, 54F, 54EC and 54B of the Income-Tax Act are allowed only when an assessee makes investment in some specified assets.
