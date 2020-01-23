Budget 2020: From LTA for foreign travels to HRA benefits, personal finance sector demands more

As the the Union Budget 2020 is round the corner, from tax experts to the general public, all eyes are on the annual financial statement to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She will present the full-year Budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 on February 1, 2020. This will be the second Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in its second term.

Here’s a quick recap of 2019:

In the year 2019, the government had slashed the corporate tax rates without making any change in the personal tax rate. The government aimed to arrest growth slowdown and boost investments in the year.

Here’s what personal finance sector is expecting from Budget 2020:

Time-limit on passing an order in case of TDS default:

According to Naveen Wadhwa, Deputy General Manager at tax advisory firm Taxmann, the government should specify time-limit for passing an order in case of tax deducted at source (TDS) default from the payment made to non-resident.

According to section 201 of the income tax Act, if a person is responsible for deduction of tax at source, fails to deduct the whole or any part of the tax or after deduction fails to deposit the same to the government coffer then he is deemed to be an assessee-in-default. However, there is no time-limit prescribed for the same under the Act, he said.

"The government should make a necessary amendment under the section to specify the time-limit for passing an order of assessee-in-default," he added.

An employee can claim exemptions for house rent allowance (HRA) if he pays rent for his residential accommodation. As of now, higher deductions are allowed if the employee is living in any of the four metropolitan cities, i.e., Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

"Many Indian cities have developed employment opportunities in past two decades and, accordingly, rental charges have also increased manifold. Therefore, there is an urgent need of inclusion of many other cities in this category such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Noida, Gurgaon, etc," said Wadhwa.

Tax benefits of sections 54, 54F and 54EC:

The exemptions under Sections 54, 54F, 54EC and 54B of the Income-Tax Act are allowed only when an assessee makes investment in some specified assets.

"The assessing officer often disallows the exemption if the assessee purchases a new asset in the name of his close relative. It is suggested that Union Budget 2020 should bring about suitable amendments to end the litigations," Wadhwa said.

Leave travel allowance (LTA) for foreign travel:

Employees are entitled to claim exemption for the leave travel allowance granted by their employers for the purpose of going on a vacation anywhere within India.

According to Taxmann, the exemption should be allowed for both Indian destinations, as well as, for foreign destinations. Alternatively, the exemption should be allowed for both hotel and travel expenditure if the destination is in India and only for travel expenses if vacation happened in an overseas country.

Differentiated view on KYC fulfillment

According to Jitin Bhasin, managing director, RupeeRedee and FincFriends. a differentiated view on KYC (know your customer) fulfillment should be adopted in the Budget 2020 for smaller ticket personal loans which are disbursed directly into bank accounts of customers.