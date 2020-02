Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the budget for the financial year beginning April 1, said a new personal tax system with reduced rates for those ready to give up tax breaks was created because the government felt the taxpayer should have the choice whether he wants to spend or save money.

"This is a budget to boost their income and enhance their purchasing power," Sitharaman said in parliament on Saturday.

Tax experts disagree. The creation two different sets of taxpayers — those who avail deductions and the other group who do not and can still avail lower tax rates — will further complicate the income tax system, according to them.

Sunil Rohokale, managing director and CEO, ASK Group, said the option to choose the old or the new income tax regime will just complicate filing income tax returns which were already a complicated process for individual taxpayers.

In an interview with Network 18, Sitharaman disputed this line of thought. It was the prevalence of more than 120 tax breaks, or exemptions, that complicated the taxpaying system, according to her. “Now if you are a taxpayer and looking at 120 exemptions, imagine what you have to choose from and does that help you?”

Sitharaman told Network 18 that the next income tax category returns money to taxpayers and as rational individuals, it is their call as to how they want to use it — spend it or save it. Taxpayers are mature enough to take their own decision on money, she said.

“I am giving (the taxpayer) an option. I am not forcing you to come here.”

Tax benefits will accrue to a taxpayer, according to Sitharaman. She cited an example: a person earning Rs 15 lakh in a year and not availing any deductions etc will pay only Rs 1,95,000 compared with Rs, 2,73,000 in the old regime a reduction of Rs 78,000 in tax burden.

On exemptions, Sitharaman said some will continue in the new tax regime but signalled that they could be withdrawn eventually.

Around 70 out of the more than 100 existing exemptions and deductions have been proposed to be removed. The remaining exemptions and deductions will be reviewed and rationalised in the coming years as the taxman looks to further simplify and lower the rate, according to a government statement.