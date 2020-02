In Budget 2020 announcement, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to introduce an aggregate limit of Rs 7.5 lakh covering employer contributions to pension fund (PF), National Pension System (NPS) and superannuation fund. Any contribution beyond this limit will, therefore will be taxable, she said.

This move is likely to impact employees with high basic salary, according to experts.

“As an example if an individual has basic salary of Rs 30 lakh, an aggregate amount of employer contribution could be Rs 8.10 lakh – after adding 12 percent PF (which means Rs 3.6 lakh), 10 percent NPS (which means Rs 3 lakh) and superannuation fund of Rs 1.50 lakh," said Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner, Deloitte India,