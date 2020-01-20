Budget 2020: Changes in DDT, capital gains tax on the anvil
Updated : January 20, 2020 08:38 PM IST
The government might change the applicability of dividend distribution tax (DDT), say sources.
The government is also likely to extend the timeline for long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) on equities.
Currently, LTCG of 10 percent is paid if the investors hold listed equity for 12 months or more, and 20 percent in case of holding unlisted equity for 12 months or more.
