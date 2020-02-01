Budget 2020: Are these sops enough to boost consumption?

As the government government stated in the Union Budget 2020-21, it is clear that it is hoping that a combination of rural sops and reduction of personal income tax slabs will help spur demand in both rural and urban markets.

Over the last few quarters, growth in both rural and urban markets has slowed. For most of the FMCG majors, rural contributes a significant portion or about 40 to 45 percent of their overall revenues.

The government has re-iterated its aim to double farmers’ income by 2022. This coupled by the government’s 16 point agenda for the rural and agriculture sector is expected to bring back growth in these markets.

With about 2.83 lakh crore allocated towards agriculture, allied activities, irrigation and rural Sector, the government aims to put into place measures to bring more money in the hands of the consumers.

Traditionally, the rural markets have grown 1.2x-1.3x urban markets but now this growth has slowed down to 0.5x urban markets.

Market watchers say that over the last 2-3 years, demonetisation, as well as the implementation of GST, has impacted spending power of the middle class as well as the rural sector.

Macro-economic reforms, and consumption slowdown have negatively impacted the growth in these areas over the last couple of years. Data from market research firm Nielsen showed that rural contributed about 60 percent to the slowdown.

Significant amount of slowdown was seen in North India for rural markets. Nielsen termed it as the "worst performance by rural in the last seven years."

The government also plans to double milk processing capacity from 53.5 million metric tonnes to 108 million metric tonnes by 2025. Players like Amul see this as a big positive for the sector.

“That's excellent move, it will bring more investments in dairy sector which will increase farmers bargaining power to get better prices for their produce , if done properly it will create 80 lacs jobs in Rural India and 16 lakh jobs in Urban India,” said Amul in a statement.

The government’s decision to reduce personal income tax slabs will also help bring more money in the hands of consumers.

Some of the new income tax slabs include a reduced rate of 10 percent for incomes between Rs 5-7.5 lakh, income between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh will be taxed at 15 percent and income between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh will be taxed at 20 percent.

"It’ll be interesting to see if this increase in disposable income leads to any improvement in overall consumption!"

Vivek Gambhir, managing director and CEO, GCPL, said, “The expectations from this Budget were very high, and it has partially delivered against them. The positive is that it recognises that spurring consumption is clearly the need of the hour. Some of the measures being introduced should help improve consumer demand incrementally this year in both rural and urban India.”

Focused efforts to improve agricultural productivity, together with better target subsidies, are summed up in a 16-point action plan. This should relieve stress in the agrarian economy and boost rural growth prospects for FMCG. Investments to improve transport infrastructure, water security, electrification and digital connectivity, will be beneficial, he said.

“By 2030, India will have the largest working age population in the world. So, much more productive job creation and gainful employment to meet the resultant aspirations of the youth, is critical. We hope to see this enabled through investments in entrepreneurship and digital, boost to MSMEs, and importantly, higher quality education and skilling, to make people more employable to take on these opportunities.”

The simplified tax regime and sharp reduction in personal income tax slabs will provide some relief to the middle class, increase disposable income and drive demand for mass products.

The intention to attract more FDI and ease the process of doing business in India are also steps in the right direction, he added.