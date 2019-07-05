Budget 2019: Will FM change income tax rates, slabs for FY19-20?

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 at 11 AM on Friday. In the interim Budget in February, the government did not make any changes in the income tax slab. In terms of tax sops, the government extended tax rebates to taxpayers having taxable income below Rs 5 lakh and increased the total tax rebate value to Rs 12,500. The government had also increase in the standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. Taxpayers also expect some relief in the income tax from Sitharaman as well. Here is what the Union Budge 2019 could bring in terms of income tax relief.



Expect income tax exemption limit to be raised from current Rs 2.5 lakh



Rejig and relief in tax slabs:



- Reduce tax on income slab of Rs 5 - 10 lakh to 10% vs current rate of 20%

- Introduce a new Rs 10 lakh-Rs 15 lakh income slab taxed at 20% vs current rate of 30%



Extend Rebate of Rs. 12,500 on income up to Rs 10 lakh vs 5 lakh at present





Increase deduction under Section 80C from Rs 1.5 to 2 Lacs



Extend HRA deduction of 50% to non-metro cities vs current limit of 40%





Introduced in 2018. Equity gains taxed at 10% after 1 year of investment





Allow deduction on home loan interest for under construction house property



Increase the limit of deduction for interest on House Property from current Rs 2 lakh





Continue with the practice of not levying any wealth/inheritance tax (abolished in 2015-16)





Allow LTA Deduction once every year vs current norm of twice in four years





Increase deduction on bank interest from the present limit of 10,000 (Sec 80 TTA)





Hike exemption for Child education allowance from the paltry current limit of Rs 100/month



Current Tax Slabs