Budget 2019: Here's what tax payers want their income tax slabs to look like

The Interim budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 has been a mixed bag from a personal finance standpoint. While there were some sops for small taxpayers, the much-wanted hike in the section 80C deduction limit has not yet happened. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on July 5 present her first full Union Budget—first in the second term of the Narendra Modi government after a historic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



Expect income tax exemption limit to be raised from current Rs 2.5 lakh



Rejig and relief in tax slabs:



- Reduce tax on income slab of Rs 5 - 10 lakh to 10% vs current rate of 20%

- Introduce a new Rs 10 lakh-Rs 15 lakh income slab taxed at 20% vs current rate of 30%



Extend Rebate of Rs. 12,500 on income up to Rs 10 lakh vs 5 lakh at present





Increase deduction under Section 80C from Rs 1.5 to 2 Lacs



Extend HRA deduction of 50% to non-metro cities vs current limit of 40%





Introduced in 2018. Equity gains taxed at 10% after 1 year of investment





Allow deduction on home loan interest for under construction house property



Increase the limit of deduction for interest on House Property from current Rs 2 lakh





Continue with the practice of not levying any wealth/inheritance tax (abolished in 2015-16)





Allow LTA Deduction once every year vs current norm of twice in four years





Increase deduction on bank interest from the present limit of 10,000 (Sec 80 TTA)





Hike exemption for Child education allowance from the paltry current limit of Rs 100/month



Current Tax Slabs

This will also include a health and education cess of 4 percent, a surcharge of 10 percent on income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore and a surcharge of 15 percent on income above Rs 1 crore.

Current Capital Gains Regime

A Quick look at what was announced in the Interim Budget



No changes in tax rates or slabs



Tax rebate extended to taxpayers having taxable income below Rs 5 lakh



Tax rebate value increased to Rs 12,500



Zero effective tax liability on those having taxable income below Rs 5 lakh



Increase in the standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000





Tax exemption on notional rent from unsold houses extended to 2 years



Affordable housing projects registered before 2020 to get tax benefits

