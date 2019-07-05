Budget 2019: Govt announces pension bonanza for retail traders

The Union Budget 2019 has brought a positive development for the retail traders of India. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a pension scheme for retail traders who have annual turnover below Rs 1.5 crore, a move which would bring cheer for the ruling BJP’s one of the loyal support base.

The new scheme will be called Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Man Dhan Yojana and the government would look to target 3 crore retail traders in India under the scheme. To avail the same, Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Aadhaar and a bank account will be mandatory.

FM Sitharaman also said that India needs to make structural reforms to achieve the target to become a $5 trillion economy in the next few years.