Economy
Union Budget 2019: FM makes PAN redundant as ITR filing to be made possible only with Aadhaar
Updated : July 05, 2019 07:19 PM IST
Presenting the first budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman also said that Aadhaar card for NRIs with Indian passports will be issued after their arrival in India, without waiting for the mandatory 180 days.
