Union Budget 2019: FM makes PAN redundant as ITR filing to be made possible only with Aadhaar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 announced in her Budget speech that the Aadhaar card could be used interchangeably with the PAN to file income tax returns.

This will allow those who do not have PAN to be able to file their income tax returns. Presenting the first budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman also said that Aadhaar card for NRIs with Indian passports will be issued after their arrival in India, without waiting for the mandatory 180 days.

Currently, under the Income Tax Act, it is compulsory for resident Indians to submit their Aadhaar number while applying for a PAN card and for submitting their income tax returns. One needs to link their Aadhaar with their PAN before the filing of their income tax returns.