Breaking the myth: It isn’t easy to get consumer finance without credit history

India has come a long way in bringing citizens under the formal banking system. In 2014, only 53 percent of India’s adult population had a bank account, compared to 62 percent worldwide. However, significant efforts to push for financial inclusion through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana , Aadhaar and mobile connectivity, have resulted in 80 percent of the adult population having bank accounts by 2017.

A lot of factors have prevented individuals from accessing formal finance, such as borrowers’ ineligibility, inability to pledge collateral, inefficient unit economics for large financial institutions to reach out to small borrowers. The good news is that we are living in a time when the confluence of several trends is creating solutions to this age-old problem of credit access. These trends include advancement in data science, initiatives by the Government of India, the evolution of tech-driven financial services, and changing consumer behaviour.

BNPL Reshaping the Present and Future of Lending In India

In the last quarter of 2020, India’s e-commerce order volumes had risen by 36 percent. The increase in sales through e-commerce is a result of demand from across India and not just Metro and Tier 1 cities. 67 percent of online consumer demand now comes from Tier-2 cities and beyond, as per a 2020 Unicommerce report.

The rise in e-commerce has been accompanied by innovations in the payments and credit space. On the Walnut App, a Google Editor’s Choice rate app with 10Mn+ downloads, we see 95 percent of users using some digital mode of payment. Therefore, given the customers’ growing propensity to transact online, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) has the potential to redefine the payments landscape in India, as it seamlessly blends credit into digital payments flow.

BNPL is an inherently inclusive payment-cum credit instrument.

This facility is integrated at checkout at multiple partner sites and can be availed by a customer in real time at checkout. BNPL provides customers an option to break up the cost of their purchases into flexible EMIs, at zero or low cost interest rates, and in one click. Shopping has never been more fun, convenient and affordable!

BNPL is increasingly becoming available to customers without a prior credit history as well. In fact, it enables customers to build their credit score and history and therefore become eligible for other larger ticket loans such as personal loans.

The Era of Alternative Data

Offering credit to customers with no prior credit history has become possible due to technologies such as Big Data, machine learning, and AI, which can sift through huge amounts of statistical data to draw critical insights about a consumer’s creditworthiness. These sources of alternative data can be varied, such as:

• Information about electricity and mobile bill payments, rental payments

• Bank account transaction data

• Demographic data

• Behavioural data such as purchase history

Traditional credit scoring data tends to be inadequate in portraying a wholesome view of an individual’s ability and intent to repay a loan. Using alternative data, BNPL platforms are able to cater to profiles such as new entrants to the workforce, homemakers, freelancers, retirees and others who may lack credit histories, thus widening the umbrella of inclusivity.

New Digital Lending Models Paving the Future of Consumer Finance

The past year has made financial inclusion more challenging and significant than ever before. People need small-ticket loans to finance medical emergencies or purchase essentials. BNPL platforms have been able to leverage the customer’s increased reliance on online platforms to deliver affordable credit at the point of sale.

BNPL platforms are not just altering credit eligibility, but aiding credit access as well. BNPL as a product is changing how people shop online, influencing their attitude towards availing credit and determining usage trends as well.

As per Capital Float’s Impact Report 2020, over 70 percent of salaried individuals taking consumer loans purchased products to be used by their families. Over 40 percent of the individuals used the loans to purchase electronics, household and kitchen items. 63 percent felt that the loans made purchasing more affordable and 38 percent have opted for consumer loans more than 10 times.

The days of consumer finance being inaccessible are in the past. With payment modes like BNPL at the customer’s fingertips, the present and the future look bright.

The author, Gaurav Hinduja, is the Co-founder at Capital Float. The views expressed are personal