Bottomline: Look for high-yield stocks to hide

If you are an equity investor and mostly invested, your portfolio is likely to have been brutally damaged. More so if you have invested in any midcaps or growth stocks with little earnings track record to support valuations.

Bear markets are very rational. They wipe out all the froth of bull phases and put the focus back on the basics of investing—valuation and growth. To protect your portfolio in a bear market, you need to ensure you are putting your money behind solid sound businesses with a track record of delivery and a potential to grow and win in the market.

THE FROTH IS GONE, MOSTLY

Gone are the days of expecting the market to give you lofty valuations based on perception or expectation. The new age businesses have been most severely punished. Zomato trades at Rs 50 a share, down from a high of Rs 169. Paytm is going for Rs 511, compared to a high of Rs 1,961. Even some richly valued consumer names have taken a beating. Jubilant Foodworks is down to Rs 490 from a high of Rs 915, while Restaurant Brands Asia (Burger King) is down to Rs 101 from Rs 190. The list goes on, and spans several sectors, including banking and IT services, two high-weight sectors in most institutional portfolios.

And while this is comforting for those looking to put money, there may be some more erosion ahead, as bear markets, like bull phases, tend to result in excessive divergences from fair values. So, stocks may get even cheaper from here before they get dearer.

THE HUNT FOR VALUE

When there is a bargain sale on in the market, the last thing you want to buy is something that’s of even mildly suspect quality. You don’t get to buy blue chips at bargain prices every day and when you can have those, why fill your basket with others. That said, it pays to evaluate if the many purported blue chips actually offer value.

In a quest to spot quality going cheap, we sifted through the BSE-500, applying some rigorous filters to try and narrow the search. The companies on the list should have had a positive cash flow in each of the preceding 4 years, their return on capital (ROCE) should have exceeded 10% in each of these years and they should have returned 12% or more on their equity (ROE). This set was further evaluated on an operating cash flow to market capitalization yield (based on FY22 cash flows). Here’s a bunch of stocks from the list with yields that are either already attractive or likely to get attractive, in case of a further slide.

COMPANY MCAP (Rs crore) OCF (Rs crore) OCF YIELD Mahanagar Gas Ltd 6,904.1 903.7 13.1% Heidelberg Cement India Ltd 3,869.4 301.9 7.8% Tech Mahindra Ltd 93,843.4 5,285.3 5.6% Sun TV Network Ltd 17,065.8 1,633.7 9.6% Hero MotoCorp Ltd 49,303.3 2,020.3 4.1% HCL Technologies Ltd 2,60,172.6 16,900 6.5% Wipro Ltd 2,22,144.3 11,079.7 5% Infosys Ltd 5,83,723.2 23,885 4.1% ITC Ltd 3,24,471.3 15,775.5 4.9% Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 11,30,244.4 39,949 3.5% Bajaj Auto Ltd 1,05,990.8 4,197.2 4% Hindustan Unilever Ltd 4,95,869.5 9,048 1.8% Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd 32,368.7 930 2.9%

Interestingly, recent beneficiary of the IPL mega bid Sun TV makes it to the list, even without this bounty. The two major two-wheeler makers, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp, also offer attractive yields despite having been through a rough patch last fiscal. In fact, given the valuations, this could be a good time to buy back shares, as Bajaj Auto has proposed. There is a bunch of top tier IT services stocks that are available at very attractive yields after the savage selling in tech stocks globally. Even traditionally premium valuation companies like Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Jubilant Foodworks are offering some yield now. HUL has slipped to Rs 2,112 from its 52-week high of Rs 2,859, down 26 percent, while Jubilant has lost about 47 percent in value from its high.

A further slide in the market, the most likely scenario at present, will make many of these names even cheaper. Short point — there is value to be had in quality names in this market. And cherry-picking on a further slide would be a prudent long-term investment strategy, provided you are patient enough to wait for a year or two for payback.