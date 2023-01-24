BOB Financial launches Vikram Credit Card for protectors of the Nation — Check features

As the nation gears to celebrate its 74th Republic Day, this exclusive credit card honours the protectors of our nation for their selfless services and acknowledges their valour and courage, BFSL said in a statement.

BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, has announced the launch of Vikram - the contactless RuPay credit card dedicated to the Indian defence, paramilitary, and police personnel. BFSL already has exclusive cobranded credit cards with the Indian Army (Yoddha), Indian Navy (Varunah), Indian Coast Guard (Rakshamah) and Assam Rifles (The Sentinel).

"Vikram will be offered Lifetime Free (LTF) and it comes with reward points and activation gift of a complimentary OTT subscription. The credit card also offers an Accidental Death cover of Rs 20 lakh. Other features like a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver, LTF add-ons, EMI offers, and periodic merchant offers through tie-ups done by BOB Financial as well as NPCI will also be applicable," it said in a statement.

Paying tribute to the defence, paramilitary and police forces with this card launch, Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BOB Financial Solutions Limited, said, “Vikram means one who is wise, brave, strong as well as victorious. This credit card signifies the same – lets you wisely manage your finances, makes you strong because you have credit available at your convenience and for your urgent needs and gives you a sense of victory in all the savings you make on every purchase. We dedicate Vikram credit card to our brave warriors for their unparalleled contribution towards protecting us from uncertainties. This launch on the eve of our 74th Republic Day celebrations makes it more special.”