BJP recommends equity market tax tweaks to attract foreign investors
Updated : January 29, 2020 11:28 PM IST
Financial market participants have been lobbying for scrapping long term capital gains tax (LTCG) on investment in equity or equity-oriented funds.
Another demand has been for an amendment to dividend distribution tax (DDT) rules.
The long-term capital gain tax of 10 percent on the sale of equity shares was re-introduced in 2018 by former finance minister Arun Jaitley.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more