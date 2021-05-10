Bitcoin vs ethereum vs dogecoin: Key things to know before choosing these cryptocurrencies Updated : May 10, 2021 02:26:30 IST The price of Dogecoin fell by over 29 percent after Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live debut. Bitcoin's price has surged 89 percent to over $54,000 in 2021. Ethereum's price has gone up by 343 percent this year. Published : May 10, 2021 02:26 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply