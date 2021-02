Bitcoin extended gains on Tuesday to a record high as the afterglow of Tesla Inc’s investment in the cryptocurrency had investors reckoning it would become a mainstream asset class for both corporates and money managers.

According to Reuters report, Bitcoin has more than doubled over two months as institutional investors search for alternative wealth stores and retail traders ride the wave. Monday’s leap after Tesla’s announcement was its largest daily rise in more than three years.

It climbed to a new peak of $48,216 late in the Asian afternoon on Tuesday.

Given the rally, many experts believe that it is the best time to start investing in this ‘cryptocurrency’.

According to Kumar Gaurav- founder and CEO at Cashaa, bitcoin is right now in a price discovery mode. Also, compared to its counter-part assets and utilities, it is highly undervalued.

"It can be imagined that only 0.2 percent of people in the world are going to own 1 complete Bitcoin each. This highlights the huge potential the asset comes with," Gaurav opines.

Now, while understanding investment equations, Gaurav says, one needs to moot upon the future possibilities too.

“In regard to that, we know that now corporations are coming and buying into it. Big names have started investing and gaining interest in the asset. Gradually, this is going to create a shortage of its supply. Considering this whole scenario, ‘now’ happens to be the best time to invest in bitcoin,” he suggests.

Ashish Singhal, CEO and co-founder, CoinSwitch Kuber seconds his views and adds that bitcoin has time and again proven to be one of the highest ROI assets.

“We are now witnessing major corporations investing in Bitcoin with the latest being Tesla. Most corporations and even countries have started to adopt Bitcoin as it is valued basis the technology on which it is built. Individuals should certainly be a part of this technological revolution,” he opines.

Tesla has bought bitcoin in the month of January that just has come to light due to their SEC filings.

According to Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO & co-founder of Unocoin, this is one of the strong examples that the corporates as well may lose out if they have no exposure to bitcoin or cryptocurrencies and Tesla investing 10 percent of their balance sheet is a strong signal.

"Tesla is all about technology and innovation of tomorrow. The news spread like wildfire and within a few hours we have seen a 20 percent increase in the price of bitcoin and it is staying quite stable there. Q4 2020 was all about hedge funds investing into bitcoin and the Q1 2021 could be that of corporates,” Vishwanath affirms.