Best mutual funds to invest in 2022

Mutual fund (MF) is a form of investment in which a pool of money is managed by a professional fund manager. . Understanding how mutual funds work is the first step in any investment journey.

There are several mutual funds available, and individuals can invest in funds whose investment objectives and risk levels are in sync with their risk profile.

Here are some of the best mutual funds to invest now (Compiled by Scripbox):

Here are the best equity mutual funds to invest in:

Fund name 3-year CAGR Till date CAGR Axis Bluechip Fund (G) 21.70% 14% Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund (G) 19.60% 12.60% Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund (G) 19.70% 16.50% Parag Parikh Flexi Cap fund (G) 29.90% 20.90%

Here are the best debt mutual funds to invest in:

Fund name 3-year CAGR Till date CAGR ICICI Prudential Savings Fund (G) 6.90% 8% Kotak Savings Fund (G) 5.50% 7.40% Tata Liquid Fund (G) 4.60% 7.10%

Here are the best tax-saving mutual funds to invest in:

Fund name 3-year CAGR Till date CAGR Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver fund (G) 25.60% 21% Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund (G) 25.40% 21.70%

Here are the best liquid mutual funds to invest in:

Fund name 3-year CAGR Till date CAGR Axis Liquid Fund (G) 4.70% 7% Tata Liquid Fund (G) 4.60% 7.10%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.