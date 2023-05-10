Breaking News
Go First goes into bankruptcy protection
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsBest investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park

Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park

Best investment options if you have Rs 5 lakh to park
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 10, 2023 11:55:16 AM IST (Published)

If you have Rs 5 lakh for investment, what would you do with it? Experts tell us the investment options that can be explored

If you have Rs 5 lakh to invest what are your best options? Well, it is difficult to find one investment avenue that can provide adequate returns in a short period. So, investors should always review situation first. CNBC-TV18.com spoke to a few experts to get a sense of what should be the best approach in the current environment. Here are the options to invest:

Live Tv

Loading...

Equity investments
Experts consider equity as one of the most rewarding asset class to bet on. However, the recent volatility may worry some. Though, it's vital to note that if someone actually has some savings to invest and don't need that money for at least 5 years, it's always ok to buy stocks, experts opine.
When someone is invested for the long term and markets are low, he/she has time to recover losses.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X