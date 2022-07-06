Best health insurance plans to buy in India in 2022

Medical costs are on the rise and a health insurance cover has become necessary for individuals and families to cover emergency medical expenses. A health insurance plan provides protection against high medical charges, hospitalisation expenses, pre-medical, and posts medical expenses.
However, you should understand the inclusions, exclusions, terms, features, etc., while choosing a health insurance plan.
To help you in the process, here are some of the best Health Insurance Policies of 2022 in India.
This insurance policy covers Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2 crore in medical expenses and there are 10,000 plus Network Hospitals in the network.
The policy has an outpatient department (OPD) coverage of Rs 1,000 (available for sum insured of Rs 15 lakh and beyond).
The policy cover is Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, Network Hospitals: 12,000 plus
The policy cover is Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and Network Hospitals: 6,500 plus
The ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance plan is a comprehensive health policy for an individual and for family, with different sub-plans.
Key Features:
It covers pre-existing diseases after two years from the policy start date (available on a plan with sum insured of Rs 3 lakh and above)
No co-pay or pre-medical check-up is needed for policyholders till the age of 45.
Two complimentary health check-up coupons are provided every year for a family floater plan.
This policy covers Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and Network Hospitals: 13,000 plus