Best FD interest rates offered by small banks in 2022: Here's the list

Fixed deposit investors have many reasons to rejoice as many banks have increased their interest rates on various saving schemes following the recent key rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Many banks have announced increased interest rates on fixed deposits across all tenures and amounts. Small finance banks, a special segment of banks demarcated by the central bank to help serve the unserved and unbanked populations, have also increased their interest rates in tandem.

Here are the best FD interest rates among scheduled small finance banks.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Tenure Normal Citizen FD Rate Senior Citizen FD Rate 7 days - 1 month 14 days 3.25% 3.75% 1 month 15 days - 2 months 28 days 4.25% 4.75% 2 months 29 days - 5 months 27 days 4.75% 5.25% 5 months 28 days - 8 months 27 days 5.25% 5.75% 8 months 28 days - 11 months 29 days 5.75% 6.25% 1 year - 4 years 11 months 28 days 6.5% 7% 2 years - 2 years 11 months 29 days 7% 7.5% 2 years 8 months 25 days - 2 years 8 months 25 days 7.49% 7.99% 4 years 11 months 29 days - 4 years 11 months 29 days 6.75% 7.25% 5 years - 9 years 11 months 27 days 6% 6.5%

Jana Small Finance Bank

Tenure Normal Citizen FD Rate Senior Citizen FD Rate 7 days - 14 days 2.5% 3.3% 15 days - 1 month 29 days 3% 3.8% 1 month 30 days - 2 months 28 days 3.75% 4.55% 2 months 29 days - 5 months 27 days 4.5% 5.3% 5 months 28 days - 11 months 29 days 5.5% 6.3% 1 year - 1 year 7% 7.8% 1 year 1 day - 4 years 11 months 29 days 7.25% 8.05% 3 years - 4 years 11 months 28 days 7.35% 8.15% 5 years - 9 years 11 months 27 days 6% 6.8%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Tenure Normal Citizen FD Rate Senior Citizen FD Rate 7 days - 1 month 14 days 3% 3.5% 1 month 15 days - 2 months 28 days 3.25% 3.75% 2 months 29 days - 5 months 27 days 4.25% 4.75% 5 months 28 days - 11 months 29 days 5.75% 6.25% 1 year - 1 year 10 months 29 days 6.9% 7.4% 1 year 10 months 30 days - 2 years 8 months 26 days 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 8 months 27 days - 4 years 11 months 29 days 6.75% 7.25% 5 years - 9 years 11 months 27 days 6% 6.5%

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Tenure Normal Citizen FD Rate Senior Citizen FD Rate 7 days - 14 days 4% 4.5% 15 days - 1 month 28 days 4.5% 5% 1 month 29 days - 2 months 28 days 5% 5.5% 2 months 29 days - 9 years 11 months 27 days 5.25% 5.75% 5 months 30 days - 1 year 5.5% 6% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 11 months 28 days 6.6% 7.1% 1 year 11 months 29 days - 2 years 11 months 28 days 7.25% 7.75% 2 years 11 months 29 days - 4 years 11 months 28 days 5.75% 6.25%

Ujjivan Small Finance

Tenure Normal Citizen FD Rate Senior Citizen FD Rate 7 days - 29 days 2.9% 3.4% 30 days - 2 months 27 days 3.5% 4% 2 months 28 days - 5 months 26 days 4.25% 4.75% 5 months 27 days - 5 months 27 days 5% 5.5% 5 months 28 days - 8 months 30 days 4.75% 5.25% 9 months - 9 months 5.05% 5.55% 9 months 1 day - 3 years 5 months 26 days 6.5% 7% 1 year - 1 year 6.7% 7.2% 1 year 1 day - 9 years 11 months 27 days 6% 6.5% 1 year 3 months - 1 year 5 months 30 days 7% 7.5% 1 year 6 months - 1 year 11 months 28 days 6.6% 7.1% 1 year 11 months 29 days - 1 year 11 months 29 days 7.1% 7.6% 2 years 8 months 16 days - 2 years 8 months 16 days 7.2% 7.7% 3 years 5 months 27 days - 4 years 11 months 29 days 6.25% 6.75%

ALSO READ:

ALSO READ: