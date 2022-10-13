By CNBCTV18.com

Mini From Paytm to Tanishq, several online platforms now offer 99.99 percent pure 24K digital gold.

Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold, according to Hindu beliefs. It’s believed that buying gold, silver or even new utensils on Dhanteras brings good luck and prosperity to the home. Dhanteras is observed on the 13th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu calendar. This also marks the beginning of the celebration of Diwali in many parts of India and people flock to jewellery shops to buy gold and silver. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23.

These days there are several hassle-free options to buy or invest in gold from the comfort of your home without worrying about its purity or even storage. One such option is digital gold through which customers can buy 99.99 percent pure 24-carat gold, which is stored in the service provider’s vault. The gold is available for doorstep delivery whenever the customer wants.

However, on the purchase of digital gold 3 percent GST is levied. It’s also advisable to thoroughly read the terms and conditions regarding the storage period and delivery.

Here are a few reliable apps and websites you can use to buy digital gold on this Dhanteras.

PhonePe

PhonePe has become a marketplace for buying and selling pure 24-carat gold. The platform has partnered with MMTC-PAMP for providing 99.99 percent pure gold and SafeGold for 99.50 percent pure gold. The gold rates are also updated every 5 minutes on the PhonePe app.

Paytm

Paytm is another popular fintech app that allows you to buy digital gold. The app shows the live rate of gold while completing the transaction, and customers can track the amount of gold purchased by going to the locker icon of Paytm Gold section. Customers need to pay for the making charges and the delivery, for the physical conversion of gold on Paytm.

5Paisa

5Paisa is a popular fintech platform for all kinds of financial transactions including digital gold. 5Paisa Invest offers 24 Karat Gold with 99.99 percent purity. It also offers Gold Vault service, which is a digital wallet maintained by SafeGold that contains or holds the purchased gold.

5Paisa also collects a small amount at the time of request for delivery in the form assay certified coins. The charge covers the cost of minting, packaging, insurance, assay certification and delivery costs.

SafeGold

SafeGold is a digital platform to buy, sell, and take delivery of 24K physical Gold. SafeGold offers physical delivery or storage at zero cost. The digital gold bought on the platform is stored in protected BRINKS vaults and secured by a SEBI-regulated trustee.

Tanishq

One the most trusted jewellers in India, Tanishq also offers purchasing of Digital Gold on its online platforms. Customers can purchase 24 Karat pure gold with the trust of Tata and SafeGold. Customers also have the exclusive option to exchange their Digital Gold at any point on Tanishq.co.in or across 350+ Tanishq stores pan-India or convert their gold into jewellery.