3 car insurance add-ons that can keep you afloat during floods

It never rains but it pours — and cars suffer the worst kind of damage as a result. As Bengaluru found out recently. With several parts of the tech city still heavily waterlogged after the recent extreme rainfall and flooding, car engines and electrical systems are all stressed out. Post-flood repair costs can be high. But the good news is if you have a comprehensive car insurance, you need not worry too much about expenses.

A comprehensive car insurance covers losses or damages caused by natural calamities, such as floods, cyclones and hailstorms.

Here are few other add-ons that may help here:

An ‘engine protection’ add on

According to Kunal Jha, Head – Motor Product and Actuarial, Digit Insurance, individuals who live in areas prone to waterlogging or floods should make sure they have an ‘engine protection’ add-on under the comprehensive motor insurance plan.

“Water can enter the vehicle engine and make it prone to damage. The engine is one of the most expensive parts of the vehicle and replacing or repairing it can be expensive. One should keep in mind that while the add-on may protect policyholders from engine damage due to water ingression, the claim may not be admissible if the vehicle is driven during a flood as the same can be classified as contributory negligence. An add-on can only be bought during renewal or at the time of purchasing a new policy,” he said.

Invoice-protection cover

Customers should also look to have an invoice-protection cover. This add-on covers the gap between the insured declared value and the invoice value of the car.

Add-on for consumables

Consumables are also not covered under the policy and one must buy an add-on cover for them. Consumable items of a car include nut and bolts, screws, washers, grease, lubricant, clips, A/C gas, bearings, distilled water, engine oil, oil filter, fuel filters, brake oil and related parts.

These need to be replaced or refilled frequently because of continuous wear and tear or usage.

How to put a claim for your vehicle during flood?

If the vehicle is damaged during floods, intimate the insurer immediately. Collect substantial photo and video evidence that can be shared with the surveyor during vehicle inspection. This will ensure a smooth process at the workshop and ensure the claim gets settled in a seamless manner, said Jha while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

Customers can call their insurers at the given call centre number and notify the claim. The number may be accessible on the website/app of the insurer. It may also be available in the email containing the policy PDF sent to the customer. Additionally, customers can email the insurance partner to notify a claim.

After contacting the insurer, customers can get their vehicles towed to a garage of their choice or choose from a wide network of garages across the country. Once the repairs are done, and the payment settled (depending on reimbursement or payment made directly by the insurer to the garage partner), the customer’s car is ready to be back on the road again.