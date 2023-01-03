Belated, revised ITR verification timeline ends this month — Check 5 ways to do it online

ITR verification: A taxpayer can e-verify their ITR in different ways that include Aadhaar-based OTP, net banking, bank account, demat account and bank ATM.

After filing an income tax return (ITR), the next step is verification. While the last day to file belated and revised ITR ended on December 31, 2022, the deadline to e-verify it will end this month. Earlier, the income tax department allowed 120 days to e-verify ITR. However, this has been reduced to 30 days now. This means that those who filed a belated or revised ITR for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23) on December 31, 2022, they should verify it on or before January 30, 2023.

Why is verification of ITR important?

After filing ITR, whether offline or online, it is an important task to verify it . In case the verification is not done, ITR cannot be regarded as legal and may not be processed by the department. As a result, taxpayers will not receive any refund.

What are the ways to e-verify your ITR?

I-T Department offers five platforms to verify an ITR — net banking, bank ATM, Aadhaar, bank account, and demat account.

Here are the steps to verify ITR using net banking:

Step 1: Log into the net banking account

Step 2: Click on the 'e-filing' link provided by the bank

Step 3: Click on the 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop-down

Step 4: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'

Step 5: Submit the return

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank ATM:

Step 1: Swipe ATM card in bank ATM

Step 2: Select 'PIN for e-Filing'. Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be received on the registered mobile number

Step 3: Log into the e-filing portal-- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Select the option to e-verify return using bank ATM

Step 4: Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified

Here are the steps to verify ITR using an Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Go to the e-filing portal

Step 2: Click on 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop-down

Step 3: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'

Step 4: Click “Generate Aadhaar OTP”. OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar

Step 5: Enter the OTP and click “Submit”

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank account:

Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre-validate bank account (if not validated)

Step 3: Click on the e-verify link, select the option to e-verify using bank account details and generate OTP

Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified

Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using demat account:

Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal

Step 2: Pre-validate demat account number

Step 3: Click on e-verify link, select the option to e-verify using demat account details and generate OTP

Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified.

