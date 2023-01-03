English
personal finance News

Belated, revised ITR verification timeline ends this month — Check 5 ways to do it online

Belated, revised ITR verification timeline ends this month — Check 5 ways to do it online

Belated, revised ITR verification timeline ends this month — Check 5 ways to do it online
By Anshul  Jan 3, 2023 2:39:14 PM IST (Published)

ITR verification: A taxpayer can e-verify their ITR in different ways that include Aadhaar-based OTP, net banking, bank account, demat account and bank ATM.

After filing an income tax return (ITR), the next step is verification. While the last day to file belated and revised ITR ended on December 31, 2022, the deadline to e-verify it will end this month. Earlier, the income tax department allowed 120 days to e-verify ITR. However, this has been reduced to 30 days now. This means that those who filed a belated or revised ITR for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23) on December 31, 2022, they should verify it on or before January 30, 2023.

Why is verification of ITR important?
After filing ITR, whether offline or online, it is an important task to verify it. In case the verification is not done, ITR cannot be regarded as legal and may not be processed by the department. As a result, taxpayers will not receive any refund.
What are the ways to e-verify your ITR?
I-T Department offers five platforms to verify an ITR — net banking, bank ATM, Aadhaar, bank account, and demat account.
Here are the steps to verify ITR using net banking:
Step 1: Log into the net banking account
Step 2: Click on the 'e-filing' link provided by the bank
Step 3: Click on the 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop-down
Step 4: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'
Step 5: Submit the return
Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank ATM:
Step 1: Swipe ATM card in bank ATM
Step 2: Select 'PIN for e-Filing'. Electronic Verification Code (EVC) will be received on the registered mobile number
Step 3: Log into the e-filing portal-- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Select the option to e-verify return using bank ATM
Step 4: Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified
ALSO READ | ITR refund: Types of income tax notice you may receive and how to respond
Here are the steps to verify ITR using an Aadhaar card:
Step 1: Go to the e-filing portal
Step 2: Click on 'e-File' tab and select 'Income Tax Return' from the drop-down
Step 3: Select the 'Assessment Year', 'ITR For Name', 'Submission Mode' and click 'Continue'
Step 4: Click “Generate Aadhaar OTP”. OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar
Step 5: Enter the OTP and click “Submit”
Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using a bank account:
Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal
Step 2: Pre-validate bank account (if not validated)
Step 3: Click on the e-verify link, select the option to e-verify using bank account details and generate OTP
Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified
Here are the steps to verify income tax returns using demat account:
Step 1: Log into the e-filing portal
Step 2: Pre-validate demat account number
Step 3: Click on e-verify link, select the option to e-verify using demat account details and generate OTP
Step 4: EVC is received on the registered mobile number. Enter EVC on the e-filing portal. Income tax returns are verified.
ALSO READ | ITR filing: Key types of refund status you should know

Belated, revised ITR verification timeline ends this month — Check 5 ways to do it online

X