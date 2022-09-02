Belated ITR filers can't use new tax regime: Details here

By Anshul

Mini Belated ITR filing: If you have missed the deadline of filing income tax return for FY 2021-22 i.e., July 31, 2022, then you have an option to file the belated ITR.

If you missed filing an income tax return (ITR) by the due date, July 31, you can still file a belated return by December 31. However, you are required to pay the penalty. On top of that, you will not be able to use the new tax regime.

Experts opine that Income Tax (I-T) laws do not allow taxpayers to file belated ITR under the new tax regime. This means all belated ITRs have to be filed as per the old regime.

The basic feature of the new regime is lower tax rates as compared to old slab rates but by foregoing around 70 exemptions and deductions. This was introduced in 2020 by the insertion of a new Section 115BAC

So, if you planned taxes for the current financial year 2021-22 as per the new tax regime but missed filing ITR, you will have to choose the old tax slab now. There are chances of higher tax liability, too, in this case.

Under Section 115BAC (new tax slab), seven income slabs are available:

Annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax under the new slab. Those individuals earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh have to pay a 5 percent tax. Income between Rs 5 and 7.5 lakh is taxed at 10 percent, while between Rs 7.5 and 10 lakh is taxed at 15 percent.

Those earning between Rs 10 and 12.5 lakh have to pay tax at the rate of 20 percent, while those earning between Rs 12.5 and Rs 15 lakh have to pay tax at the rate of 25 percent. Income above Rs 15 lakh is taxed at 30 percent.

Here’s a comparison between both new and old regimes:

New tax slab rates Old tax slab rates Income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh 5% Income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh 5% Income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh 10% Income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh 20% Income from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh 15% Income above Rs 10 lakh 30% Income from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh 20% Income from Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh 25% Income above Rs 15 lakh 30%

The last date to file the belated ITR for AY 2022-23 is December 31, 2022.

How can one file a belated return?

An individual is required to deposit the late filing fee as applicable using challan number 280. The payment can be made online on the NSDL website or by visiting the bank branch.

A fee of Rs 5,000 is levied under section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for filing a belated return. However, for taxpayers whose total income is not more than Rs 5 lakh in a financial year, the maximum penalty for the delay is Rs 1000.

Also, if there is tax to be paid, taxpayers will be charged interest at 1 percent per month after the end of the due date till they file ITR.

Additionally, taxpayers cannot claim certain deductions under Chapter VI-A in case of belated ITR filing . They are not eligible to carry forward the losses they incurred from any capital expenditure or other financial losses. Only the loss from the sale of property may still be carried forward.

For filing, the process is the same as filing the original return.

