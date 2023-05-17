Baroda BNP Paribas MF launches 'Value Fund' — NFO to close on May 31

This fund be managed by Shiv Chanani (Senior Fund Manager) who comes with over 21 years of experience, and the performance will be benchmarked against Nifty 500 Index.

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund announced the launch of Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following a value investment strategy. The new fund offer (NFO) will close for subscription on May 31, 2023. The fund aims at creating wealth for the long-term investors.

This will be managed by Shiv Chanani (Senior Fund Manager) who comes with over 21 years of experience, and the performance will be benchmarked against Nifty 500 Index.

The fund aims to achieve long term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies selected using principles of value investing. The fund would identify mispriced opportunities between the intrinsic value and the prevailing market price. To identify these opportunities the fund would look for stocks which trade at a discount to the overall market, their own historical average valuations or relative to their fundamental valuations, the fund house said.