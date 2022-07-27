Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has recently launched Baroda BNP Paribas flexi cap fund. The new fund offer (NFO) will be open for subscription till August 5. The fund focuses on identifying investment opportunities across sectors and market capitalisations.

While the fund house believes the NFO will help create long-term wealth, some investors must be wondering if they should bet here.

Let’s start with understanding the fund.

The Baroda BNP Paribas flexi cap fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a dynamic mix of equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalisations.

As per the fund house, the scheme will adopt a three-pronged approach to investing — a top-down approach to select sectors, a horizontal approach to choose market caps and a bottom-up approach to select stocks.

The fund will be managed by Sanjay Chawla, chief investment officer – equity, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India (formerly BNP Paribas Asset Management India).

Who can invest in the fund?

Baroda BNP Paribas flexi cap fund is a diversified equity mutual fund that aims to invest across different market caps: large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap equities. Hence, any investor who has the understanding can invest in the fund.

What do experts say

According to Shweta Rajani, head of mutual funds at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, flexi cap is a good investment category. However, Rajani is not very positive about Baroda BNP Paribas.

According to Rajani, historical data indicates that even though flexi cap funds are biased towards large-cap stocks with an average of 75 percent invested in large-cap, their potential to outperform the benchmark Nifty 50 has been almost double than that of the large-cap category.

"Within the flexi cap space, there are 30 funds with a track record. However, it is better to go for funds with a historical track record to evaluate the fund's consistency of returns and risk efficiency. As we know, Baroda BNP Flexi cap Fund is a new one. The portfolio is not yet constructed. As such, we cannot determine its future potential by looking at the underlying portfolio construct and compare to peers for evaluation,” Rajani told CNBC-TV18.com.

Rajani also said she would give this NFO a miss and wait for the fund manager to at least construct the portfolio and establish a performance record for a few quarters.

It’s important to understand here that mutual fund companies launch different NFOs to increase their assets under management (AUM) and complete their bundle of products to attract all kinds of investors.

So, as an investment, the portfolio should be designed based on the investment goals, and not every NFO will suit the profile.

"Generally, NFOs are sector-specific and offer limited scope for diversification," Adhil Shetty, CEO at BankBazaar.com, told CNBC-TV18.com.

He refused to comment on any specific NFO but said that individuals must always diversify their investments so that if one sector does not perform as expected, the returns are compensated by another sector, and proper balance is maintained.

"Sometimes, a plain equity or balanced scheme will serve the purpose better. Hence, select the scheme that is right for needs and check the performance of the other schemes already available in the market before investing," Shetty said.