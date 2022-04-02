Banks woo senior citizens and customers with more interest on fixed deposits

Banks have come up with increased interest rates for fixed deposits (FDs). Now, customers can earn up to 6.75 percent interest on deposits of less than Rs 2 crores for one-year.

The banks are particularly wooing senior citizens with the hiked rates. Jana Small Bank is offering 7.55 percent interest for senior citizens, while it is just 6.75 percent for regular customers.

ESAF Small Finance Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Repco Banks are giving 7 percent interest on one-year deposits (less than Rs 2 crore) for senior citizens and 6.50 percent for others.

For FDs with two-year tenure, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is offering 7.25 percent interest for senior citizens, while it is just 6.75 percent for others for a two-year term. IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank have kept interest rates at 7 percent for seniors and 6.50 percent for others.

Here is a list of some top banks offering the highest interest rates on Fixed Deposits for their regular as well as senior citizen customers.

Banks offering highest interest on 1-year FDs of less than Rs 2 crore

Bank Interest rate for regular customers Interest rate for regular customers Jana Small Finance Bank 6.75% 7.55% ESAF Small Finance Bank 6.5% 7% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 6.5% 7% Repco Bank 6.5% 7% RBL Bank 6.25% 6.75% IndusInd Bank 6% 6.5%

Banks offering highest interest on 2-year FDs of less than Rs 2 crore