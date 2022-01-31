Banks will remain shut for 12 days in February; check list here

Public and private sector banks will remain shut for 12 days in February. People should remember these dates before visiting your bank to avoid any inconvenience.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets - holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and holiday for Banks' Closing of Accounts. All banks, including public and private sectors, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country, will remain closed on these notified holidays.

Apart from listed holidays, banks also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all on Sundays.

However, bank holidays vary from one state to another.

Here's a full list of bank holidays in November:

February 2:

Sonam Lochhar (Gangtok)

February 5: Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Basanta Panchami (Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata)

February 15: Birthday of Md. Hazrat Ali/Lui-Ngai-Ni (Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow)

February 16: Guru Ravi Das Ji Birthday (Chandigarh)

February 18: Doljatra (Kolkata)

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)