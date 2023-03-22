Bank holidays can cause an inconvenience, but online services like net banking and mobile banking will remain available, allowing users to make transactions.

April is a significant month as it marks the beginning of the new fiscal year. However, all public and private sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in April on account of festivals, birth anniversaries, and weekends.

Bank holidays can cause an inconvenience, but online services like net banking and mobile banking will remain available, allowing users to make transactions. ATMs will also be operational, and users can send or receive payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

The list of bank holidays in April:

April 1- Banks will be closed nationwide for annual closing, except for Chandigarh, Aizawl, Shimla and Shillong.

April 2 - Sunday

April 4 - Banks will remain closed on account of Mahavir Jayanti in several cities.

April 5 - Banks will remain closed only in Hyderabad (Telangana) for the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram.

April 7 - Banks will be closed on the account of Good Friday nationwide, except for Shimla, Srinagar, Jammu, Jaipur, Guwahati, Agartala and Ahmedabad.

April 8 - Second Saturday

April 9 - Sunday

April 14 - Banks will be closed, except for Shimla, Shillong, Aizawl, Bhopal, New Delhi, and Raipur for Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti and regional festivals.

April 15 - Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day, and Bengali New Year holidays in Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram.

April 16 - Sunday

April 18 - Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar due to Shab-l-Qadr.

April 21 - Banks will remain closed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Jammu, Srinagar and Agartala for Id-Ul-Fitr.

April 22 - Banks will be closed in several cities because of Ramzan Eid and the fourth Saturday.

April 23 - Sunday

April 30 - Sunday is a holiday in banks across the nation.