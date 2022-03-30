Banks will be closed on these 15 days in April; check details here

Public and private sector banks will remain shut for 15 days in April. If you are planning to visit your bank branch, avoid these dates to any inconvenience.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets - holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and holiday for Banks' Closing of Accounts. All banks, including public and private sectors, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country, will remain closed on these notified holidays.

Banks also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all on Sundays.

However, bank holidays vary from one state to another.

Here's a full list of bank holidays in April:

April 1:

Yearly Closing of Bank Account (All states except Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, Shimla)

April 2: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar)

April 4: Sarhul (Ranchi)

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Hyderabad)

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu (All states except Shillong, Shimla)

April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu (All states except Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar)

April 16: Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)

April 21: Garia Puja (Agartala)

April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida (Jammu, Srinagar)