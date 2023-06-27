Banks to remain shut on June 29 instead of June 28 on account of Bakrid

The government of Maharashtra has declared June 29, 2023 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on June 28, 2023 declared earlier has been cancelled, RBI said.

Banks will remain shut on June 29 on account of Bakrid, instead of June 28, 2023, according to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) notification. The government of Maharashtra has declared June 29, 2023 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on June 28, 2023 declared earlier has been cancelled, RBI said.

Accordingly, there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on June 29, 2023. Settlement of all outstanding transactions due

on June 29, 2023 will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., June 30, the central bank added.