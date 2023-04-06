Banks to remain closed for next three days in these states, check details

Banks in several states will be closed on the occasion of Good Friday. The online banking services and ATMs of all banks will be functional even on the listed holidays.
Banks in several states across the country will remain closed for the next three days --Good Friday on April 7, Second Saturday on April 8, and Sunday on April 9. All bank customers are advised to plan their important banking activities and tasks accordingly to avoid any hassle or inconvenience.
All private and public banks in most of the states will remain closed tomorrow, April 7, 2023, on account of Good Friday. However, in the states of Tripura, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh as well as the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the banks will remain open on Friday, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s bank holiday calendar.
Here is the full list of States/UTs where the banks will remain closed:
Mizoram
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh
Odisha
Chandigarh
Tamil Nadu
Uttarakhand
Sikkim
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Manipur
Uttar Pradesh
Kerala
West Bengal
Delhi
Goa
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand
Meghalaya
This month, banks will again remain closed on April 14 and April 15 in many states on account of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti and the festivals of Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Maha Bisuba Sankranti, Buisu Festival, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day and Bengali New Year’s Day, as per the regional calendar.
It is advisable to plan your important banking tasks as per the holiday schedule. Customers should check the holiday schedule before heading to bank branches to avoid any inconvenience.
The banks will also remain closed in many cities on April 21 and April 22 for Id-Ul-Fitr and Second Saturday.
The online banking services and ATMs of all banks will be functional even on the listed holidays.
The bank holidays are categorised by the RBI under three categories of 'Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays,' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts Holidays’.
