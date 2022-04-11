Public and private sector banks will remain shut for four days this week, starting Thursday (April 14). If you are planning to visit your bank branch, please check for these dates to avoid any inconvenience.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets - holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and holiday for Banks' Closing of Accounts. All banks, including public and private sectors, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country, will remain closed on these notified holidays.

Bank holidays vary from one state to another. While April 14-16 are notified holidays, April 17 is a Sunday. All banks are shut on second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and on all Sundays.

Here's the list for this week:

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu (All states except Shillong, Shimla)

April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu (All states except Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar)

April 16: Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)

April 17: Sunday (All states)