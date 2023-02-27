Banks to remain closed for 12 days in March: Complete list

There are a total of 12 bank holidays in the month of March including second and fourth Saturday plus 4 Sundays. All online, net banking and ATM services will remain functional on all bank holidays.
The list of bank holidays for March was released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). There will be 12 holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays, and four Sundays. Banks will remain closed on regional holidays in different states as decided by the respective state governments.
To avoid any inconvenience, it is advisable to plan all upcoming bank-related tasks next month as per the holiday calendar.
Here is the full list of bank holidays in the upcoming month of March.
March 3, Friday -
Banks in Manipur will remain closed on Chapchar Kut.
March 5, Sunday - All banks will remain closed
March 7, Tuesday - Banks in several states will remain closed on Holi/ Holika Dahan/ Dhulandi/ Dol Jatra.
March 8, Wednesday - Banks will remain closed in several states on Dhuleti/ Dolyatra/ Holi/ Yaosang.
March 9, Thursday: Banks will remain closed in the state of Bihar on Holi.
March 11, Second Saturday - All banks will remain closed
March 12, Sunday - All banks will remain closed
March 19, Sunday - All banks will remain closed
March 22, Wednesday - Banks will remain closed in several states on Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Diwas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year's Day/first Navratra.
March 25, Fourth Saturday - All banks remain closed.
March 26, Sunday - All banks will remain closed.
March 30, Thursday - Banks will remain closed in several states for Ram Navami.
All online, net banking and ATM services will remain functional on all bank holidays.
The RBI categorises bank holidays under three categories, which are- 'Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act', 'Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays,' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts’ as per the RBI website.
