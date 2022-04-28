Banks to remain closed for 11 days in May; check full list here

There will be four holidays due to festivals and seven weekend days in May 2022, including two long weekends. All private and government banks will be closed on these days.

Banks will remain closed for a total of 11 days in May, according to the Reserve Bank of India's list of holidays, including weekends. Customers are, therefore, advised to schedule their bank-related work accordingly. These 11 days include four festival holidays, as well as Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. There will be two long weekends in May.

However, internet banking services will be available on all days.

As per the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts, the RBI divides the holidays into national and regional categories. Therefore, several holidays are region-specific, and they might differ from state to state and bank to bank.

Here's the list of holidays:

May 1: Sunday

May 2 (Monday): Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra): Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

May 3 (Tuesday): Bhagwan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya. All states except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

May 8: Sunday

May 9 (Monday): Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore: West Bengal

May 14: Second Saturday

May 15: Sunday

May 16 (Monday): Buddha Purnima: Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

May 22: Sunday

May 28: Fourth Saturday

May 29: Sunday