Banks to decline auto pay transactions from April 1; Here are new rules on recurring payments Updated : March 31, 2021 12:48 PM IST The regular automatic payments using debit and credit cards or prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) or Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be impacted from tomorrow i.e. April 1, 2021. This rule is likely to impact the monthly subscription charges for different streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar as well as mobile and utility bills. Published : March 31, 2021 12:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply