Banks to be shut on these 17 days in November; check complete list here

Public and private sector banks across the country will remain shut for 17 days in November. If you are planning to visit a bank next month, do remember these dates to avoid unnecessary trouble.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets - holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and holiday for Banks' Closing of Accounts. All banks, including public and private sectors, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country, will remain closed on these notified holidays.

Apart from listed holidays, banks also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all on Sundays.

However, bank holidays vary from one state to another.

Here's a full list of bank holidays in November:

November 1: Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut (Bengaluru, Imphal)

November 3: Naraka Chaturdashi (Bengaluru)

November 4: Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja (Pan-India except Bengaluru)

November 5: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur)

November 6: Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba (Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Shimla)

November 10: Chhath Puja/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Patna, Ranchi)

November 11: Chhath Puja (Patna)

November 12: Wangala Festival (Shillong)

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima (Aizwal, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar)

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi (Bengaluru)

November 23: Seng Kutsnem (Shillong)

Banks are shut on November 13 and November 27 as it is the second and fourth Saturdays respectively. Also, banks are shut on November 7, 17, 21 and 28 because of Sundays.

Meanwhile, ATMs will continue to operate without any disruption during the above-mentioned bank holidays.