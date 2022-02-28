0

Banks to be closed for 13 days in March; check full list here

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
All banks, including public and private sectors, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country, will remain closed on the notified holidays. Also, banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all on Sundays.

Banks to be closed for 13 days in March; check full list here
Public and private sector banks will remain shut for 13 days in March. If you are visiting your bank branch, please remember these dates to avoid any inconvenience.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets - holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and holiday for Banks' Closing of Accounts. All banks, including public and private sectors, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country, will remain closed on these notified holidays.
Banks also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all on Sundays.
However, bank holidays vary from one state to another.
Here's a full list of bank holidays in November:
March 1:
Mahashivratri (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)
March 3: Losar (Gangtok)
March 4: Chapchar Kut (Aizawl)
March 17: Holika Dahan (Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi)
March 18: Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra (All India except Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Imphal, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)
March 19: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day (Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Patna)
March 22: Bihar Divas (Patna)
First Published:  IST
