Banks seeing dip in low cost deposits as customers moving to term deposits — should you too?

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has recently observed a significant movement of customers from Current Account Savings Account (CASA) accounts to term deposits or fixed deposits (FDs). IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, RBL Bank, Karur Vysya Bank and Bandhan Bank are also in the line and have reported at least a 2-percentage point drop in their CASA or low-cost deposits.

The exception is only AU Small Finance which reported a rise of 30 basis points to 6.58 percent in its cost of finance for the first quarter of FY24.

Decoding CASA and term deposits

CASA is a term commonly used in the banking industry to refer to the combined balance of a customer's current account and savings account. The CASA ratio is an important metric for banks as it indicates the proportion of a bank's deposits that are held in current and savings accounts compared to its total deposits. A higher CASA ratio is generally preferred by banks as it signifies a stable funding base and reduces the need for the bank to rely on costlier sources of funding.

Term Deposit, on the other hand, refers to a type of deposit account offered by banks and financial institutions. In a term deposit, also known as a fixed deposit or time deposit, customers deposit a specific amount of money for a predetermined period, typically ranging from a few months to several years. During this period, the funds are locked in and the customer cannot withdraw them without incurring penalties.

Overall, CASA represents the combined balance of a customer's current and savings accounts, while a term deposit refers to a fixed-term savings account with a predetermined interest rate and lock-in period.

Why the sudden fall in CASA deposits

The shift indicates a changing mindset among depositors who are now seeking higher returns on their savings. While CASA accounts or low-cost deposit accounts provide convenience for day-to-day transactions, the allure of potentially higher interest rates and guaranteed returns offered by term deposits has enticed customers to explore alternative savings options.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ittira Davis, MD and CEO at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said, "Many banks have seen CASA come down recently compared to fourth quarter of last financial year. This is because customers are beginning to feel that the end of the uptick on the interest rate cycle is getting to an end and it’s a good time to lock in fixed deposit interest rates. So, they are moving out, especially from savings account, into term deposits."

A look at CASA deposits of banks

Ujjivan Small Finance

This shows a drop in CASA deposits as compared to last quarter.

Commenting on the same, Davis said they are working with the people on the ground to make sure that CASA levels can move back towards the levels where it was in March and then beyond that as well.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank’s CASA deposits have experienced 10.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase, however they have decreased by 2.7 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The CASA ratio currently stands at approximately 42.5 percent, compared to 45.8 percent a year ago and 44.4 percent in the previous quarter.

How wise is it to move out of CASA

The CASA is designed to encourage regular saving by making it easier and keeping it flexible. By using a CASA, customers forego a higher rate of interest in return for better liquidity. Experts, hence, suggest to keep some money in CASA accounts for enjoying flexibility, while the rest can be transferred to other offerings at banks for better yield.

