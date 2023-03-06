Banks in these cities will remain closed on March 7, 8 and 9

Banks will remain closed on March 8 and 9 for Holi and Holika Dahan. Even though the banks will remain shut on these days, customers will be able to use ATMs, mobile banking and online banking-related operations on these days.

Banks will be closed for almost 12 days across the country in the month of March, as per the RBI bank holiday list. Even though banks in several states will remain closed on March 8 on account of Holi, some branches in some cities will be shut on March 7 and 9 as well.

Here are the cities in which banks will be closed on March 7, 8 and 9.

On March 7, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Holi/Holika Dahan/ Dhulandi/ Dol Jatra, Dhuleti/ Yaosang in Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi, and Srinagar.

On March 8, banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Gangtok.

On March 9, banks will remain shut in Patna.

