Banks can issue RuPay forex cards for Indians travelling abroad

homepersonal finance NewsBanks can issue RuPay forex cards for Indians travelling abroad

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 8, 2023 11:14:56 AM IST (Updated)

Das said that banks in India are gaining increased acceptance abroad hence it is now been decided to permit issuance of RuPay prepaid forex cards by the banks.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das in the Monetary Policy Committee meeting briefing said RuPay debit and credit cards issued by the banks in India are gaining increased acceptance abroad hence it is now been decided to permit issuance of RuPay prepaid forex cards by the banks.

"This will expand the payment options for Indian travelling  abroad. Further the RuPay cards will also be enabled for issuance in foreign jurisdiction these measures will allow and acceptance of rupee cards globally," he said.
Catch RBI Monetary Policy live updates
