Banking services to be hit due to strike on November 19

As a result of the strike on the weekend, it is possible that some ATMs might be short of cash. Those who require cash should make withdrawals on Friday.

Banking services across the country will be affected this week with the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) calling a strike on Saturday, November 19.

Bank of Baroda in a regulatory filing said AIBEA general secretary had served notice to Indian Banks' Association informing them that their members proposed to go on strike on November 19 in support of their demands.

Even though banking services could be impacted by the strike, BoB said it was making necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth functioning of its offices and branches on the days of the demonstration, Mint reported.

Banks function on the first and third Saturday of every month. November 19 is the third Saturday.

AIBEA members would strike in protest of the increasing attacks on trade unions. According to reports, AIBEA general secretary CH Venkatachalam said the attacks on bankers active in the union “have not only increased lately but there is also a common thread in all moves."

“There is a design in these attacks. There is some method in the madness. Hence, we have to resist, retort and repulse these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole," Venkatachalam said.

The union is protesting against the violation of bipartite settlement & I.D. Act, harassment of employees by transfers in violation of settlements, and denial of wage revision in CSB Bank.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has extended its full support to the strike and demands.

“From UFBU, we are also committed to bilateralism and resolution of issues through mutual discussions,” Mint quoted the United Forum of Banks Union as saying.

