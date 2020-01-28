Banking operations could be impacted on Friday, Saturday for strike: All you need to know

Banking operations of India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and other public sector banks may be impacted this week because of two-day nationwide strike called by employees' unions.

The first bank strike will be held on January 31, when finance ministry will release the Economic Survey, and then on February 1, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2020-21.

SBI said in a recent circular that banking operations could be impacted because of the proposed two-day nationwide strike beginning January 31, .

Key things to know about two-day bank strike:

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). The UFBU is an umbrella organisation that includes 9 bank unions.

According to a statement issued by the UFBU, the meeting with the Chief Labour Commissioner remained inconclusive, so unions did not take back the strike notice.

"During the discussion, IBA informed that they would be willing to call for further talks provided our strike is deferred. We did not agree to this proposal and insisted that there should be adequate improvement in their offer before UFBU can consider any deferment of the strike...There was no clear commitment from the IBA to this suggestion," it said.

The wage revision for public sector bank employees is pending since 2017. Unions are demanding wage revision settlement at 20 percent hike on pay slip components with adequate loading, it added.

Earlier this month, a section of bank employees had gone on a day-long strike on January 8 in support of 10 major trade unions' protest call against the government's "anti-people" policies.