Bank services likely to be hit on Nov 19 as employees association calls for strike

By Kanishka Sarkar

The members of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have called a nationwide day-long protest on November 19 following which banking services are likely to remain affected.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the state-owned Bank of Baroda said “General Secretary of All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has served notice of strike to Indian Banks' Association informing that their members propose to go on strike on 19.11.2022 in support of their demands.”

The lender said though that it is taking necessary steps for the smooth functioning of the bank’s branches and offices on the days of the protest, in case the strike materialises, services may be affected.

Earlier in October, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam told IANS that the members will strike work to protest against the “targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union.”

He said the “attacks have not only increased lately but there is also a common thread in all moves. "There is a design in these attacks. There is some method in the madness. Hence, we have to resist, retort and repulse these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole," Venkatachalam told his members, as per the IANS report.

Venkatachalam claims AIBEA union leaders have been dismissed/retrenched from lenders including Sonali Bank, MUFG Bank, Federal Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. He added that more than 3,300 clerical staff have been transferred from one station to another violating the bipartite settlement and bank-level settlement.

Meanwhile, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has also alleged a violation of HR practices by foreign lender Standard Chartered Bank and submitted a detailed memorandum requesting the bank's CEO for immediate remedial measures, PTI reported. The union also alleged that the bank is delaying in recognising Association of Standard Chartered Bank Officers (Kolkata) ASCBO despite several reminders.

AIBOC general secretary Soumya Datta urged the management of Standard Chartered Bank to initiate dialogue with the ASCBO to discuss various issues, including improvement of service conditions, improvement emoluments, and stop the hire and fire policy, failing which unions would be constrained to take action.