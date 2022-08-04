    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance Newsbank of maharashtra waives processing fees for home car loans check details 14366442.htm

    Bank of Maharashtra waives processing fees for home, car loans; Check details

    Bank of Maharashtra waives processing fees for home, car loans; Check details

    Bank of Maharashtra waives processing fees for home, car loans; Check details
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Pune-headquartered public sector bank launched the scheme, which offers a slew of benefits to its retail customers, from August 1 ahead of the festive season.

    The Bank of Maharashtra has waived the processing fees on its housing and car loans schemes under its ‘Retail Bonanza-Monsoon Dhamaka’.
    The Pune-headquartered public sector bank launched the scheme, which offers a slew of benefits to its retail customers, from August 1 ahead of the festive season.
    The Retail Bonanza - Monsoon Dhamaka will serve as “an icing on the cake to our customers helping them save more to enjoy the festive mood,” said AS Rajeev, managing director and CEO of the Bank of Maharashtra.
    ALSO READ: 
    Bank of Maharashtra shares up 2% as bad loans fall sharply
    “With pent up demand, this is a win-win situation (for the bank and its customers), and we expect more and more of our esteemed customers to avail this benefit,” Asheesh Pandey, executive director of the Bank of Maharashtra, added.
    At present, the state-owned bank offers housing loans starting from 7.30 percent and car loans starting at 7.70 percent. These loans are backed by other lucrative features such as three free EMIs on regular repayment in housing loan, loan facility up to 90 percent in car and housing loans, and no charges on pre-payment, pre-closure or part payment of loans.
    Apart from this, customers can also avail hassle-free gold loan up to Rs 25 lakh at 7.70 percent interest rate. For customers availing gold loan facility, no processing fee will be charged up to Rs 3 lakh.
    To ensure hassle-free loan disbursal, the bank has also set up ‘Gold Loan Point’, a dedicated counter at its branches. The counter facilitates gold loans within 15 minutes.
    ALSO READ: Why tech-savvy millennials fall for job scams — here’s a checklist to keep in mind
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Tags

    Bank of Maharashtracar loangold loanHome Loan

    Previous Article

    NFO review | ICICI Prudential Nifty IT Index Fund: Investment strategy and other details

    Next Article

    Best investment options if you have Rs 2 lakh to park

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng